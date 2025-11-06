Azerbaijani MP urges extra budget for Caspian Sea crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani lawmaker has called for additional funding in the state budget to prevent a potential environmental catastrophe in the Caspian Sea.

Speaking during parliamentary hearings on the draft 2026 budget, Sadig Gurbanov, chairman of the Milli Majlis committee on natural resources, energy and ecology, warned that a drop of nearly two metres in the Caspian’s water level poses serious risks to regional environmental security, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“To prevent a possible catastrophe, funds are needed for environmental measures such as collecting rainwater, treating wastewater and modernising water-use infrastructure. Increasing spending on environmental needs in the 2026 budget and ensuring their efficient use is extremely important for addressing long-standing problems,” Gurbanov said.

