Azerbaijani MP urges France to protect human rights in Corsica

+ ↺ − 16 px

France continues to violate human rights by pursuing a policy against humanity in Corsica, Samad Seyidov, MP, Head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, the lawmaker urged France to protect human rights in Corsica.

“In Corsica, people want freedom of language, and culture and the French authorities respond to their request with guns. All actions of France must be condemned,” he said.

MP Seyidov also condemned France for supporting Armenian separtists.

“No one has the right to speak to Azerbaijan in the language of threats and violence,” he added.

News.Az