Azerbaijani MP urges int’l community to impose sanctions against Armenia

Armenia’s current leadership, including President Serzh Sargsyam confessed to their numerous crimes against humanity, said Azerbaijani MP Tahis Mirkishili, who is also a member of the Azerbaijani Delegation to the OSCE PA, addressing the meeting of the Assembly’s Committee on Political Affairs and Security, APA reported.



The MP said he wanted to deliver a lecture on the fight against cyber terrorism, but changed his mind following the speech of an Armenian deputy.



He noted that the speech of a representative of Armenia that support terrorism at state level is groundless and illogical.



“Probably, the Armenian representative wanted to use the Parliamentary Assembly as a platform for the elections to be held in his country,” said Mirkishil. “Armenia occupied the territory of another country and violated international law. Over a million people were forced to leave their homes as a result of the Armenian occupation.”



The Azerbaijani lawmaker urged the international community to impose sanctions against Armenia.



He stressed that the violence of the current Armenian authorities reached its climax during the Khojaly genocide that claimed the lives of 613 civilians.



“In order to ensure the transnational security in the OSCE area, the aggression of countries like Armenia should be prevented,” he added.



On February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. A total of 487 civilians became disabled as a result of the onslaught. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

