Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on execution of 2021 state budget (UPDATED)

The bill “On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021” was discussed at an extraordinary plenary session of the country’s Milli Majlis (parliament) on Tuesday.

Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili provided information about the bill, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Following discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

On May 25, the document was discussed at the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

