Azerbaijani MPs discuss documents included in 2023 budget envelope

The documents included in the 2023 budget envelope were submitted for discussion at a plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Friday, News.Az reports.

The budget envelope includes bills "On the state budget of 2023", "On subsistence minimum for 2023", "On need criterion for 2023", "On budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2023" and "On budget of the unemployment insurance fund for 2023" and expenditure estimates of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Chamber of Accounts for the next year.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov and government members also took part in the session.

