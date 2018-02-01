Azerbaijani MPs gather for the first session today

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first plenary session of the spring session of the Milli Majlis will be held today.

The amendments and additions to the Criminal Code, Code of Administrative Offenses, Town Planning and Construction Code, as well as amendments to the Law "On Social Insurance", the Law "On Combating Terrorism" and other laws will be discussed at the meeting, Trend reports.

The draft law "On Vocational Education" will also be debated in the first reading. In general, the agenda includes 15 issues.

News.Az

News.Az