Azerbaijani MPs in Colombia to boost parliamentary ties

A delegation of Azerbaijani lawmakers is on an official visit to Colombia to discuss ways to strengthen interparliamentary relations between the two countries.

The delegation includes Mushfig Jafarov, head of the Milli Majlis Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations with Colombia, and Mushfig Mammadli, a member of the group. The visit is taking place at the invitation of the Azerbaijan Friendship Group in the Chamber of Representatives of the Colombian Congress, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani MPs held a series of meetings with Pedro Suárez, head of the friendship group with Azerbaijan in the Chamber of Representatives, and other members of the group.

In meetings with the Secretary-General of the Senate, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Chamber of Deputies, and Chairwoman of the Colombia Humana Party, the sides underscored the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and reciprocal visits in promoting bilateral ties. They also stressed the need for parliaments to play a greater role in addressing shared challenges.

The discussions focused on strengthening interparliamentary cooperation and exploring new initiatives to deepen friendship and mutual respect between Azerbaijan and Colombia.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met with Colombia’s Minister of Health, Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, and Luis Dimate, head of the Office of the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Colombia’s former ambassador to Azerbaijan (2019–2022).

Additionally, the MPs gave interviews to Canal Congreso, the official television channel of the Colombian Congress, and the local TV channel El Mismo.

News.Az