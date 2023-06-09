Azerbaijani MPs meet with their French counterparts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The members of the Azerbaijan-France interparliamentary working group has met with the members of the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group at French National Assembly in Paris, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Head of Azerbaijan-France inter-parliamentary working group of Milli Majlis Soltan Mammadov provided an insight into the realities existing in the region.

Touching upon the relations between Azerbaijan and France, especially between the two countries’ parliaments, the French parliamentarians emphasized the importance of strengthening these ties.

The sides highlighted the importance of inter-parliamentary relations in the development of bilateral relations. The meeting also focused on prospects for inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, members of the Azerbaijan-France inter-parliamentary working group of the Milli Majlis Ramin Mammadov and Tural Ganjaliyev, Adviser of the Embassy Nigar Huseynova, Head of the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group at French National Assembly in Paris Pierre Vatin were also present at the meeting.

News.Az