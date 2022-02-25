Azerbaijani MPs remember Khojaly genocide victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) on Friday observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of the Khojaly genocide victims, a News.Az correspondent informs from the parliament.

Declaring the next plenary session of the parliament open, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said the first part of today’s session is dedicated to the Khojaly genocide.

During the First Karabakh War, Armenia committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town consisting of 7,000 people on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken, hostage.

News.Az