Azerbaijani MPs slam Georgia’s intention to provide Armenia with access to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statement by Georgia’s prime minister about the possibility of providing Armenia with access to Russia through Georgia’s territory has aroused a protest at

MP Faraj Guliyev called on the parliament to protest against this issue in a formal way.

Lawmaker Gudrat Hasanguliyev, recalling major projects between Azerbaijan and Georgia, said that Azerbaijan should not remain silent. He urged that the Georgian ambassador be summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and asked for an explanation.

MP Aflatun Amashov noted that by allows this, Georgia actually recognize violation of its own territorial integrity.

Another MP Aytan Mustafayeva also slammed the Georgian PM's statement.

Speaker Ogtay Asadov also noted that Georgian experts have warned against taking a step against the nature of strategic alliance with Azerbaijan.

"It is possible that somebody in Georgia wants to break our relations. But I do not believe that the Georgian authorities will take that step. We have drawn the Kars railway, from which Georgia is also benefiting. We’ll tell the friendship group to investigate the issue,” he added.

The Georgian government has signed a contract with the Swiss company SGS to transport cargoes to Russia through its territory, and, if needed, through the uncontrolled Zhinvali region. Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said that in case of an emergency at the Kazbegi-Yukhari Lars customs checkpoint, the cargo would be transported via the specified route.

"No item of this contract has been directed against Georgia's interests. The issue is, if a force majeure—such as heavy snow or landslide—occurs at the Yukhari Lars customs checkpoint, the route in the direction of Zhinvali can be used. This corridor can be used by other countries, by Turkey and Armenia, as well as other countries benefiting from our country’s transit potential. However, this is still a unilateral signing. We continue negotiating, because there are some conditions put forward by Russia that are unacceptable to us," Kvirikashvili said in his speech to the Georgian parliament.

News.Az

News.Az