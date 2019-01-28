Azerbaijani MPs to attend Euronest PA Committee meetings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani MPs led by Head of Azerbaijani Delegation to Euronest PA Sahiba Gafarova will participate in the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly`s committee meetings in Brussels, Belgium.

The delegation includes MPs Javanshir Feyziyev, Azer Karimli, Malahat Ibrahimqizi and Tahir Mirkishili.

The Azerbaijani MPs will attend the joint meeting of the Committee on Economic Integration, Legal Approximation and Convergence with EU Policies and the Committee on Social Affairs, Employment, Education, Culture and Civil Society and joint meeting of the Committee on Political Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy and the Committee on Energy Security.

The Azerbaijani delegation will also join a meeting of the Euronest PA Working Group on Belarus.

News.Az

