Azerbaijani MPs to attend PACE Bureau, committee meetings

Azerbaijani MPs Samad Seyidov and Sabir Hajiyev will take part in meetings of the PACE Bureau and committees on political affairs and democracy, legal affairs and human rights, as well as the monitoring committee in Paris on December 9-13.

The meetings will feature discussions on the PACE Action Plan for 2020, the results of parliamentary elections held in Belarus, as well as in connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, the monitoring committee’s preliminary draft report on Azerbaijan, the application of minimum standards in the electoral system, etc.

A number of organizational issues will be considered.

News.Az

