Azerbaijani MPs to attend PACE meetings

An Azerbaijani delegation led by MP Samad Seyidov will take part in meetings of the Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy and the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Paris on March 6-8, the Azerbaijani parliament told APA.

The Azerbaijani delegation includes MPs Elkhan Suleymanov and Sabir Hajiyev.

The meetings will focus on corruption at the government level, policy pursued by Tunisia’s new government, the situation in Belarus, etc.

Moreover, the PACE Bureau and Standing Committee will take place in Madrid, Spain on March 9-10.

Head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov and MP Sahiba Gafarova will attend the meetings.

The upcoming parliamentary elections in Albania, Bulgaria, Serbia and Armenia, constitutional amendments in Turkey, gender equality within the framework of PACE, between Russian parliament and PACE and other subjects will be discussed at the meetings.

The visit will end on March 12.

