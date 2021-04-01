Azerbaijani MPs to monitor parliamentary elections in Bulgaria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Committee for Labor and Social Policy Musa Guliyev and head of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria interparliamentary working group Rauf Aliyev will visit the Bulgarian capital of Sofia to observe the parliamentary elections to be held in the country on April 4.

The Azerbaijani MPs will familiarize themselves with the conditions created in the polling stations and inspect the voter turnout during the voting process.

News.Az