Azerbaijani MPs to monitor parliamentary elections in Bulgaria

Azerbaijani MPs Rauf Aliyev and Sabir Hajiyev will visit the Bulgarian capital of Sofia to observe the parliamentary elections to be held in the country on November 14.

The Azerbaijani MPs will familiarize themselves with the conditions created in the polling stations and inspect the voter turnout during the voting process.

The MPs will also attend an event organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria to mark the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

The visit will last till November 18.

News.Az

