Azerbaijani MPs to observe nuclear power plant vote in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation will observe the referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.

The Azerbaijani delegation includes MPs Musa Guliyev, Aydin Mirzazada, Anar Mammadov, Elman Nasirov, Azer Badamov, and Mushfig Mammadli, the parliament's press service told News.Az reports.Musa Guliyev, Aydin Mirzazada and Anar Mammadov will observe the referendum scheduled for October 6 in Kazakhstan as the Milli Majlis delegation, while Elman Nasirov, Azer Badamov, and Mushfig Mammadli will do so as part of the observation mission of the Organization of Turkic States.The deputies will inquire about the level of preparation for the referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan , familiarize themselves closely with the conditions created, and observe the citizens' participation and the vote-counting process on the day of voting.

News.Az