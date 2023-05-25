Azerbaijani MPs to observe presidential elections in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of Azerbaijani MPs will visit the capital city of Ankara on May 26 to observe the second round of the presidential elections in Türkiye, News.Az reports.

During the visit, Head of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye working group on inter-parliamentary relations Ahliman Amiraslanov, MP Anar Mammadov (within the observation mission of TURKPA) and MP Azay Guliyev (within the OSCE PA) will familiarize themselves with the preparations for the second round of presidential elections to be held in Türkiye on May 28, and observe the voting process in a number of polling stations.

News.Az