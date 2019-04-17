Azerbaijani MPs visit Jojug Marjanli village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani MPs Rauf Aliyev and Ilham Aliyev visited Jojug Marjanli village, Trend reports.

The MPs met with a representative of local executive authorities who informed them about living and employment conditions of the residents of the village. Then the MPs were familiarized with the conditions created in the rural school, kindergarten and medical center. At the meeting with the rural youth, the MPs answered their questions.

During the meeting, Rauf Aliyev noted that Azerbaijani people recently celebrated with encouragement and enthusiasm the anniversary of the great victory of Azerbaijani army in the April battles.

He reminded that in April 2016, as a result of a successful counterattack of the Azerbaijani army, the Lala-Tepe height was liberated from the Armenian occupation, and a safe life was ensured in the Jojug Marjanli village of the Jabrayil district. “In accordance with the relevant order by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the necessary infrastructure was created, and a new life began in the village,” he noted.

Rauf Aliyev continued by saying, “Returning to Jojug Marjanli is the beginning of a great comeback. As a result of the far-sighted and wise policy of President Ilham Aliyev, all the occupied Azerbaijani lands will soon be liberated and all IDPs will return to their homes.”

News.Az

News.Az