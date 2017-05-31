Azerbaijani MPs vote for bill increasing fines in Criminal Code

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s lawmakers on Wednesday discussed a bill increasing fines on a number of articles of the Criminal Code.

The bill was presented by Ali Huseynli, chairman of the parliament’s Committee on Legal Policy and State Building, APA reported.



He noted that the redevelopment of the Code of Administrative Offences made it necessary to revise fines in the Criminal Code.



Huseynli said the fines on 17 chapters of the Criminal Code are increased by 20 times.



Following the discussions, the bill was put to vote and adopted.

News.Az

