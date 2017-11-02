Azerbaijani mugham master and French jazzman release joint album

+ ↺ − 16 px

Well-known mugham master Gochaq Asgarov and French jazzman Pierre de Tregoman have released a joint album MUĞHAM SOULS.

On this occasion a concert will be organized in Paris.

France bureau of Report News Agency informs that the concert will be organized with support of Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France at the Saint-Julien-le-Pauvre church, November 26.

The release of the disk in Italy is an outstanding event in music world. The album features successful synthesis of jazz with mugham that UNESCO recognized as the masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The two masters will be accompanied at the concert by Elnur Mikayilov (kamancha), Kamran Karimov (naghara), Vasif Huseynzade (piano).

