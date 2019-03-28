Azerbaijani music performed at one of top U.S. universities - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A concert featuring Azerbaijani music was held at Stanford University, one of the top universities in the U.S. and the world, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles told News.Az.

The famous Master of Kamancha and teacher of Azerbaijani and Central Asian music at Stanford University Imamyar Hasanov, and Azerbaijani tar virtuoso and professor at the MTK International School named after Heydar Aliyev in Baku Rufat Hasanov together with the students of Stanford University performed Azerbaijani music at the event.

Opening the event, assistant professor of Ethnomusicology, and Islam and the arts in the Department of Music at Stanford Dr. Denise Gill expressed her appreciation for hosting such beautiful cultural event at Stanford University. Commending Azerbaijani mugham and Azerbaijan’s rich musical heritage, Dr. Gill stated that she had been closely acquainted with Imamyar Hasanov’s art even before her arrival at Stanford.

Speaking afterwards, kamancha master Imamyar Hasanov informed the audience about Azerbaijan’s rich culture and music, as well as Azerbaijani mugham. He mentioned that Azerbaijani mugham was recognized by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2003, and was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2008.

Following the speeches, Imamyar Hasanov, Rufat Hasanov, Denise Gill and Stanford students performed Azerbaijani music as well as songs from Central Asian nations. The concert was received with much applause by the audience.

