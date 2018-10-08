Azerbaijani national pavilion at Milan Expo 2015 rebuilt at Seaside National Park

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the pavilion

Azerbaijani National Pavilion at Milan Expo 2015 international exhibition has been brought to Baku and rebuilt in the territory of the Seaside National Park, AZERTAC reports.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the pavilion.

Executive director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the conditions created at the rebuilt pavilion.

