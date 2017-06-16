Azerbaijani national team upsets Armenia - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgaria is hosting the handball tournament Challenge Trophy, an original open European championship for weak teams.

Oxu.Az reports citing haqqin.az that 15 European teams take part in the competition, as well as a specially invited team from China. There is also an Azerbaijani team among the participants.

Azerbaijani handball players met with the Armenian team and gained a devastating victory with a score of 39:21.

It was a match of the teams fighting for 9-16 places. Prior to that, there were matches of the group stage in which Azerbaijan beat Andorra (31:22), but lost to Bulgaria (34:41) and Cyprus (28:32). With two points our team took the third place in the group, unable to reach the quarterfinals.

Armenia lost all three games of the preliminary stage - Moldova (13:46), China (12:43) and the Faroe Islands (6:44) with disgrace. Armenians took the last, fourth place in the group.

Now the Azerbaijani national team will fight for 9-12th places, and Armenia - for the 13-16th. On June 17, Azerbaijan will play against the winner of the match Ireland - Malta, and Armenia - with the loser of this pair.

The three best European teams will get the right to start in the qualifying tournament of the European Championship-2020 from the second round.

Challenge Trophy teams have the right to declare only three handball players over 24 years old. The remaining players must be between the ages of 16 and 24.

