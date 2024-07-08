Azerbaijani national wrestling team triumphs at U20 European Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani national freestyle wrestling team has become a winner of the U20 European Championships held in Novi Sad, Serbia.

The Azerbaijani national team secured the top spot with a total of 132 points, News.Az reports.In a close contest, Türkiye finished second with 125 points, followed by Georgia in third place with 99 points.Khetag Karsanov led Azerbaijan's medal haul by clinching the gold in the 97 kg category, showcasing his dominance on the mat. In other notable performances, Vasif Baghirov (57 kg), Jamal Abbasov (61 kg), Sadig Mustafazade (86 kg), and Anar Jafarli (92 kg) each reached the finals but had to settle for silver medals after hard-fought matches. Additionally, Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) earned a commendable third place, adding a bronze medal to Azerbaijan's impressive tally.The team's overall success underscores the strength and depth of Azerbaijan's young wrestling talent, promising a bright future for the sport in the country. The athletes' achievements at this championship not only highlight their individual prowess but also the effectiveness of the training and support provided by their coaches and the national wrestling program.

