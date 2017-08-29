Azerbaijani nationals in US recommended not to visit regions hit by hurricane Harvey

A hotline has been set up at the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US.

In connection with the state of emergency in the state of Texas caused by the hurricane Harvey, a hotline has been set up at the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States.

Report informs citing the Embassy that in case of emergency Azerbaijani nationals may contact +12028200987 or via the electronic mail consul@azembassy.us.

Azerbaijani citizens are also recommended not to visit the regions suffering from the natural disaster, follow the instructions of the local state institutions, and to contact the U.S. Coastline Guard in an emergency case.

