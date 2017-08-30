Azerbaijani native appointed Uber's CEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Khosrowshahi was born to an Azerbaijani family in Khosrovshah city of Iran's East Azerbaijan province in 1969.

Dara Khosrowshahi, 48, is on the threshold of becoming one of the world’s most prominent entrepreneurs. On Sunday night, he was selected to be chief executive of Uber, the ride-hailing company that is the world’s most valuable start-up. The deal is almost official, according to the travel reservations site Expedia, which Mr. Khosrowshahi currently runs.

The news follows six months of extraordinary turmoil at Uber. Mr. Khosrowshahi will succeed Travis Kalanick, an Uber co-founder and the company’s driving force, who was forced to step down in June as the business was rocked by one scandal after another.

His task will be to repair the internal culture, which had moved beyond gung-ho start-up to a company known for its divisiveness and tolerance for harassment. He will have to build Uber’s business while preparing it for a self-driving future that competitors hope to dominate themselves. Sooner or later he will likely take Uber public.

Khosrowshahi was born to an Azerbaijani family in Khosrovshah city of the East Azerbaijan province of Iran in 1969.

He moved with his family to the United States when he was 9 years old. He graduated from the engineering faculty of Brown University in 1991.

He is a cousin of Ali and Hadi Partovi, who are known in the United States as investors. His other family members work at Intel, Google, Ventures and Allen&Co financial companies.

News.Az

News.Az