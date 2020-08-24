Azerbaijani Naval Forces commander meets with Russian delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commander of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Subhan Bekirov on Monday met with a delegation led by the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Vice-Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of military cooperation in the Caspian Sea, the organization of mutual visits of warships of the two countries, and other aspects, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

Then a press conference was held with the participation of the heads of delegations of the participating countries and members of the Board of Referees, as well as local and foreign journalists.

In the end, the questions of the representatives of the press were replied.

