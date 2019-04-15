Azerbaijani Naval Forces hosts representatives of Military Prosecutor’s Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Naval Forces held a meeting on Monday in accordance with a joint action plan for 2019, signed between the Defense Ministry and the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

During the meeting, the servicemen were given a briefing on the order of mutual behavior and the establishment of relationships, following the requirements of the Military Regulations, the Defense Ministry reported.

Additionally, the meeting participants discussed topical issues related to the aspects mentioned above and stressed the importance of holding such events.

News.Az

