Azerbaijani Naval Forces launch tactical exercises (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijani Naval Forces have launched tactical exercises in accordance with the combat training plan for 2020, approved by Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

The exercises are aimed at protecting the energy infrastructure in the operational zone of the Caspian Sea, planning and conducting combat operations in collaboration with ship tactical groups, as well as improving the skills of commanders, headquarters, and military personnel, the Defense Ministry reported Monday.

The three-stage exercises involve more than 20 ships and boats, 2 helicopters, including up to 700 servicemen.

News.Az

