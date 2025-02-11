Azerbaijani naval forces successfully fulfill tasks in multinational drills in Pakistan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of servicemen from the Azerbaijani Naval Forces is participating in the AMAN-25 multinational exercise in Karachi, Pakistan.

In accordance with the exercise plan, the underwater offence and underwater defense groups of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces demonstrated high professionalism in conducting anti-terrorist operations in human settlements and ship seizure operations on the high seas, as well as neutralizing unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive devices in various areas, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

During AMAN-25 multinational exercise held under the motto “Together for Peace”, Azerbaijani naval special forces successfully fulfill all assigned tasks.

News.Az