Azerbaijani NGOs comment on information of UN High Commissioner about protests on Lachin road

Civil society representatives made a statement on the information released by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on December 27 regarding the protest held on the Lachin-Khankandi road against the illegal exploitation of natural resources in the territories of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The statement reads: “We, representatives of non-governmental organizations, express our regret regarding the post on the official Twitter account of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on December 27 regarding the peaceful protest against the illegal exploitation of natural resources and environmental terrorism in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed.

Although a more objective, impartial and fair approach is expected from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the opinions shared by the organization on the social network do not show the truth and cast a shadow over the peacebuilding activities in the region.

We inform you that the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits by Armenia in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, and the serious environmental damage caused in that area cause concern among civil society representatives. For this reason, a peaceful protest is being held in order to inform the world community about the illegal exploitation of our mineral deposits.

At the same time, we want to state that it is clear from regular live broadcasts on TV channels, as well as from videos shared on social networks and in the press, that this peaceful protest does not create any restrictions on the movement of vehicles for humanitarian purposes. Food transport vehicles, passenger transport vehicles, emergency medical vehicles, as well as vehicles of the International Red Cross Committee for the residents of Armenian descent living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, are allowed to freely pass through the Khankandi-Lachin road by the participants of protest on a daily basis.

Also, we have repeatedly stated that if there are any necessary needs, the participants of the protest are ready to help the residents of Armenian descent living in our territories. One of the initiatives that prove this approach is the establishment of a hotline (+994702779911) by NGOs for humanitarian aid needs in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.

As members of the civil society who signed this statement, we emphasize the need to avoid biased approaches, and call on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to refrain from sharing false information, to support the restoration of peace in the region and to take initiatives to increase trust between the parties.”

News.Az