Azerbaijani nominated for an important position in an international organization

The 41st World Scout Conference is underway in Baku.

According to Oxu.Az, one of the important events of the second day of the conference in Baku was the presentation of candidates for the World Scout Committee.

Of the 19 candidates nominated, the delegates of the conference will select by voting 12 new members of the World Scout Committee for the period 2017-2020.

It is noteworthy that one of the candidates is Ilyas Ismayilli - the head of the Association of Scouts of Azerbaijan. Ismayilli is the second youngest candidate to the committee.

The results of the voting will be known tomorrow, the third day of the conference.

News.Az

