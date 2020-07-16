Azerbaijani official: Armenia continues to make military provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed forces continue to make provocations, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remarks Thursday at a press-conference in Baku, Trend reports.

“The Azerbaijani army gives an adequate response to the provocations,” the presidential assistant said. "Azerbaijan’s society is united. The lands occupied by Armenia must be liberated. These provocations continue because the international organizations do not exert pressure on Armenia."

Hajiyev said that some individuals willing to undermine the solidarity of the Azerbaijani people began to resort to various provocative actions, and these issues will be dealt with.

He also said that Azerbaijani youth chanted the slogans expressing the desire to join the armed forces.

“I would like to inform you that the Azerbaijani army has been fully provided with armament and it gives the Armenian armed forces an adequate response,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president said. “While in Armenia, confidence in the army leaves a lot to be desired, there are serious problems with staffing. Mercenaries serve in Armenian army.”

“The patriotism of Azerbaijani youth is highly appreciated by the state,” Hajiyev said. “The Azerbaijani president said that everyone may apply to the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.”

“In case of necessity, they will be attracted to the service,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president said. “We highly appreciate this initiative of the Azerbaijani youth. In case of necessity, these individuals will be drafted into the army."

News.Az