Azerbaijani official: COVID-19 cases rise once restrictions eased

The world experience shows that the number of coronavirus cases increases as restrictions are eases, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration. 

Hajiyev made the remarks Saturday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers. 

He noted that although the current figures for the number of coronavirus infections in Azerbaijan are relatively encouraging, citizens must continue to be careful and follow the rules.


News.Az 

