Azerbaijani official discloses number of citizens evacuated from foreign countries

More than 15,000 Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated from foreign countries up till now, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said on Wednesday.

Hajiyev made the remarks Wednesday at a meeting of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Azerbaijan keeps taking the necessary measures to ensure the evacuation of its citizens abroad, the official noted.

The president’s assistant stressed that the Azerbaijani citizens have been brought back at the state expense by charter flights.

He said that the evacuated citizens are placed under special quarantine.

“We thank our compatriots for their understanding. Given the fact that the borders are closed, there are exceptions. Over the last two days, the bodies of the dead were brought from Russia to Azerbaijan. This issue was resolved based on the principle of humanism,” he added.

The official noted that Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions abroad are in constant contact with Azerbaijanis.

“If necessary, our diplomatic missions render the necessary support to our compatriots. As for the issue related to Azerbaijani students, the Ministry of Education provides the necessary support,” Hajiyev concluded.

