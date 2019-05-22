Azerbaijani official: Railway line to extend in future to Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport

The cost of a trip along the Baku-Sabunchu railway branch will be 0.50 manats in one direction, said Javid Gurbanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Trend reports on May 22.

He said that the length of the route is 13.5 km.

“The railway stops 'Bakikhanov', 'Koroglu', 'Keshla' and 'Narimanov' have been rebuilt on this branch,” he noted. “Sabunchu Railway Station Complex is fully ready for servicing passengers.”

He added that in the future, the railway line is planned to be extended to the settlements of Ahmadli, Zira, Pirallahi and Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

On May 21, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of Sabunchu Railway Station Complex and viewed the work done on the newly built Baku passenger-Sabunchu railway line.

Baku passenger-Sabunchu railway line was rebuilt on the basis of the presidential decree dated January 22, 2018.

As a part of the project, Sabunchu Railway Station was completely reconstructed. The total area of ​​the three-story building, the construction of which began in June last year, is 4,100 square meters.

Modernization of the railway infrastructure in Azerbaijan in accordance with international standards is the result of a targeted economic development strategy being implemented by the Azerbaijani president. This strategy is turning Azerbaijan into a major transportation hub between West and East, North and South.

News.Az

