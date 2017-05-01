Azerbaijani official reveals reason for control over activities of int'l donors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov has revealed the reason for strict control over the activities of international donors in the country.

“Every state has the right to take steps to ensure its security. Over one million people have turned into refugees and IDPs as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories,” Ahmadov told reporters on Monday when asked to shed light on the imposition of some restrictions on the activities of international donors in the country, APA reported.



He noted that international donors should first of all contribute to the solution of the problems of refugee and IDPs in Azerbaijan and help liberate the occupied Azerbaijani territories.



“Therefore, we should think about the interests of the state. I’m not going to cast shadow on the activity of any international donor. However, Azerbaijan is a country living in a state of war and part of territories of which is still under occupation. This makes the government take certain steps. Therefore, there are some restrictions on the activities of international donors in Azerbaijan,” said Ahmadov.



“Other countries are also taking similar steps,” said the deputy PM, stressing the need for full transparency in this field.



“But, unfortunately, some donors perceive government requirements for transparency as obstacles to. We want everything to be completely transparent, so that we know for what purposes the allocated funds are spent,” he added.

