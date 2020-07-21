Azerbaijani official says Armenian military provocation was ‘pre-planned’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military provocation committed by Armenia on July 12 in the Tovuz direction along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border was pre-planned, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said at a press conference on Tuesday, Trend reports.

“The provocation committed by Armenia was aimed at diverting attention from the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, aggravating the situation on the border and endangering the region, involving third parties in the conflict, damaging the international success of Azerbaijan, the East-West Transport Corridor, bringing the region face to face with new environmental threats," Hajiyev added.

He stressed that this provocation also aimed to occupy new territories, to gain certain advantages on the border, to divert attention from the problems in Armenia and to avenge the defeat of Armenian armed forces in the April battles of 2016 and during the Gunnut operation in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2018.

"Armenia has not achieved any goals, the Azerbaijani army prevented this attack by Armenia, it received a worthy response. The responsibility for this act of aggression lies with the political regime of Armenia," the presidential assistant said.

News.Az