Azerbaijani official says int’l community once again witnessed Armenia’s helplessness

The international community once again witnessed Armenia’s helplessness, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affair

“Munich Security Conference yesterday featured panel discussions on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The organizing committee of Munich Security Conference previously proposed to hold discussions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijani and Armenian leadership. However, Armenia dodged this proposal. This time they agreed,” said Hajiyev.

He noted that during these discussions, President Ilham Aliyev in a principled, decisive and well-grounded manner brought to the attention of the conference participants and the international community all the aspects of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, that’s to say, the history, political and legal settlement process.

“As a result, the whole world witnessed Armenia’s weakness, its exposure and the defeat of its theses, which are based on lie,” said Hajiyev.

Referring to President Aliyev’s remarks “I came here to tell the truth”, Hajiyev noted that the real situation related to the conflict’s resolution was brought to the attention of the international community in the literal sense of the word.

“Everybody once again witnessed the self-exposure of Armenian prime minister, his attempts to justify himself and the ridiculous situation in which he placed himself,” said Hajiyev.

“President Aliyev gave detailed information about the history of Nagorno-Karabakh. He brought to the attention of the international community that there is no tangible cultural heritage of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. He talked about the bloody ethnic cleansing committed against Azerbaijanis, Khojaly genocide and briefed about the aspects of the conflict’s settlement,” said Hajiyev.

He went on to add that the auditorium asked both sides questions about the conflict’s settlement.

“President Aliyev once again mentioned Azerbaijan’s position on the conflict’s settlement, which is the settlement of the problem in phases, namely based on the UNSC resolutions. While Armenian prime minister traditionally began to lie, trying to distort the true essence of the conflict, President Aliyev emphasized that Armenia’s peaceful position and its commitment to peace is absurd. The killing of an Azerbaijani soldier on the line of contact of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops on the very same day became another example of Armenia’s hypocrisy, and two-faced policy,” he said.

Hajiyev noted that Armenian prime minister also tried to distort the principle of the right of peoples to self-determination.

“Azerbaijan’s president explained the Armenian prime minister the true essence of this principle and noted that the Armenian people have already used this right and created a state called Armenia and Azerbaijan will not allow to use this right on its territory. Armenia can use this right in any other place,” said Hajiyev.

Further, Hajiyev noted that Munich Security Conference is an important platform, where global security issues on the international agenda are discussed.

Namely these theses, that’s to say, weighty arguments, analyses related to the conflict’s settlement were brought to the attention of the international community by Azerbaijan’s president during the Munich Security Conference, he added.

“We once again witnessed the exposure of Armenia’s lie. That’s the moment each Azerbaijani citizen can be proud of. President Aliyev defended Azerbaijan’s interests on the important platform with dignity,” he said.

Hajiyev went on to add that each meeting of President Aliyev held as part of the Munich Security Conference was very significant.

“I would like to highlight the meeting with the World Bank managing director. This organization has highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s achievements in economic reforms, diversification of economy, and poverty eradication. They were given as a factual example for other countries,” said Hajiyev.

He also emphasized Azerbaijani president’s meeting with the leadership of the International Crisis Group.

“Armenia’s illegal activities in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories were widely discussed during this meeting,” Hajiyev concluded.

