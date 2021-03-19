Azerbaijani official says no country can prevent spread of British coronavirus strain

Coronavirus tests detect any strains of the virus, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, said Head of the Department for Economic Issues and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov.

Movsumov made the remarks during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Friday.

Sometimes the test result can be negative, but after only a day, symptoms appear, and the second test is positive, the presidential aide said.

"No country can prevent the spread of the ‘British’ strain of COVID-19," he added.

"The strains are spread all over the world. As the first strain spread, so will all the rest. I want to say that, similar to the British one, a local, Azerbaijani strain of coronavirus may even appear," Movsumov emphasized.

News.Az