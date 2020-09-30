Azerbaijani official says peace in region ‘impossible’ without implementation of UN resolutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan welcomes holding of closed consultations at the UN Security Council on September 29, 2020 in connection with the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

“In 1993, the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions calling for the withdrawal of Armenian forces from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Armenia has not yet implemented those resolutions. This is primarily a disrespect to the Security Council itself,” Hajiyev said.

“The members of the Security Council should raise the issue of the importance of the implementation of these resolutions during all relevant discussions. Peace in the region is impossible without the implementation of Security Council resolutions and the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az