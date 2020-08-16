Azerbaijani official: We witnessed fair journalism, fair questions in Pashinyan's interview with BBC

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I would not comment on the interview of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to "HardTalk" program, aired on BBC TV Channel especially. However, we firstly saw fair journalism, rightful questions from spectator point-of-view", Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration told APA.

According to Hajiyev there is such a quote in western journalism that there is no wrong question, but there is a wrong answer: “We witnessed incorrect and distorted, unprofessional answers to the right questions. There was very correct and right questions in the interview, aggression committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, Armenian government should apologize from Azerbaijani people are such kind of questions. It was not concrete that whether its answer was “yes” or “no” The Republic of Armenia has a responsibility in state level that it committed these crimes against Azerbaijani people. I would not like make additional comments on the unprofessionalism of the interviewee, his putting himself in a comic situation and other circumstances. We witnessed such episodes of that person while the debut with President Ilham Aliyev within the framework of Munich Security Conference.”

News.Az