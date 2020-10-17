Azerbaijani officials arrive in Ganja (PHOTO)
Assistant to Azerbaijan's President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev and representatives of the diplomatic corps have arrived in Ganja city at the site of the destruction caused by missile attacks of the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports.