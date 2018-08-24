Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil exceeds $76 on markets

Price of Azerbaijani Azeri LT CIF crude oil put for sale on world markets soared by $ 0,55 or 0,73%.

Report informs that the price of Azeri LT CIF brand oil now makes $ 76,15 / barrel.

Notably, minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 ($ 19.15) and maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 ($ 149.66).

