Azerbaijani oil exceeds $76 on markets
- 24 Aug 2018 06:47
- Economics
Price of Azerbaijani Azeri LT CIF crude oil put for sale on world markets soared by $ 0,55 or 0,73%.
Report informs that the price of Azeri LT CIF brand oil now makes $ 76,15 / barrel.
Notably, minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 ($ 19.15) and maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 ($ 149.66).
