Azerbaijani oil price approaches $79

Azerbaijani oil price approaches $79
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the global market increased by $1.11, or 1.42%, reaching $78.98 per barrel.

Meanwhile, April futures for Brent crude traded at $77.03 per barrel, News.Az reports, citing local media. 

The price of Azeri Light crude oil on an FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port also saw an increase, rising by $1.03, or 1.35%, to $77.54 per barrel.

For 2025, Azerbaijan’s state budget has set the average oil price at $70 per barrel.

Azeri Light's lowest price was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while its all-time high reached $149.66 in July 2008.


