Azerbaijani oil price climbs above $97

The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on October 20 increased by $1.72 and amounted to $97.68 per barrel, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased by $1.73 to $95.74 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $82.26 per barrel, up by $1.81 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $1.8 compared to the previous price and reached $95 per barrel on October 20.

News.Az