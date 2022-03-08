Azerbaijani oil price climbs by nearly $10

The Azerbaijani oil price keeps increasing on world markets, News.Az reports.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $9.93 to trade at $128.71.

The state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 sets the average oil price at $50 a barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

