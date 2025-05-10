Azerbaijani oil price climbs in global markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $1.08, or 1.67%, to $65.66 per barrel.

July futures for Brent crude were traded at $63.59 per barrel, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $1.2 or 1.91%, amounting to $64.27.

The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel. The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

News.Az