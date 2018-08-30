Azerbaijani oil price declines

+ ↺ − 16 px

Price of Azerbaijani Azeri LT CIF crude oil put up for sale on world markets has dropped by $0.19 or 0.24%.

Report informs that the price of Azeri LT CIF oil brand now makes $77.96/barrel.

Notably, minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 ($ 19.15) and maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 ($ 149.66).

News.Az

News.Az