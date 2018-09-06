Azerbaijani oil price drops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF crude oil put for sale on world markets has dropped by $ 0.57 or 0.72 %.

Report informs that the price of Azeri LT CIF oil brand now makes $ 79.17/barrel.

Notably, the minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 ($ 19.15) and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 ($ 149.66).

News.Az

News.Az