Azerbaijani oil price drops
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF crude oil put for sale on world markets has dropped by $ 0.57 or 0.72 %.
Report informs that the price of Azeri LT CIF oil brand now makes $ 79.17/barrel.
Notably, the minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 ($ 19.15) and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 ($ 149.66).
